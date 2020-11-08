Bekijk hier de volledige acceptance speech van Joe Biden

President-elect Joe Biden heeft afgelopen nacht het Amerikaanse volk toegesproken na zijn overwinning in de Amerikaanse verkiezingen. Hij riep op tot eenheid en gaf aan maandag al een team van experts te zetten op een plan om corona te overwinnen. Bekijk hierboven de speech terug of lees hieronder de tekst.

Buitenlandredactie Laatste update: 08:14

