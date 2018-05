Poppenwinkel met donkere poppen booming door Instagrampost rapper

Short story: I was in Amsterdam & I was gifted this doll by a very sweet woman “Ellen Brudet” who is a doll maker & she wanted to make my daughter one of her dolls.... I had to pick how I wanted it & out of the things I could’ve thought of... I had an idea to have her create one that favored one of my favorite people @winnieharlow (whom I’ve never met but ghost follow lol & admire) because her strength, confidence & perfect imperfections are the type of things I want to instill in my baby as well as explain to her that beauty is not based on others opinion of what others think a person may or may not look like physically but simply in God’s creations which we are all cut from. So I finished my tour & couldn’t wait to get home & give my daughter this doll... educate her on beauty & how it comes from within.. I pull it out my backpack & Cali says “Ooooh Daddy, it’s Winnie, I love her... she’s so cute” & I’m like awwww damn... there goes my daddy teaching his daughter something moment lmaooo... she was already hip & didn’t need to be put on... but that’s children these days, smarter than we think & very appreciative.. Thank You again Ellen & @colouredgoodies for creating a moment for not only my child but the others your dolls have touched.

